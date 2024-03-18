GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ANF launches combing operations in DK-Kodagu border upon reported sighting of Maoists

March 18, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel during the combing operations in the forest areas of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Kukke Subrahmanya.

Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel during the combing operations in the forest areas of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Kukke Subrahmanya. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel have started combing operations in the forest areas of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border near Kukke Subrahmanya following reports of a few Maoists being sighted in the locality on Saturday.

A team of eight people, including two women, who were unknown in the region was learnt to have purchased groceries worth ₹3,500 from a store in Koojimale in Madikeri police limits on the border of the two districts on Saturday. Following this information, ANF teams from Karkala and Bhagamandala camps rushed to the area and began the combing operation.

ANF personnel have ventured into combing operations towards Uppukala, Koojimale and Kadamakallu in the Western Ghat region. Naxalites were reportedly sighted in the same region about five years ago, according to locals.

ANF Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayam confirmed the combing operation and said the area comes under ANF’s Bhagamandala camp.

