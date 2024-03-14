State revises surrender policy for left-wing extremists, increases financial support

March 14, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Shivamogga

The State government has revised its policy to assimilate left-wing extremists (Naxals) with the mainstream by enhancing the financial support offered as part of the rehabilitation package.

The Naxals, who held positions in prominent committees of the extremist groups and are facing more than one criminal case, can get financial support up to ₹7.5 lakh on surrender.

In the earlier policy, notified in 2015, the maximum amount was ₹5 lakh. So far, 14 people have surrendered or assimilated into the mainstream under the policy.

The revised policy, notified on Thursday, divides the left-wing extremists into three categories, considering their role in the organisation. Those who are residents of Karnataka, who held high positions in armed groups and faced one or more criminal cases fall under the A-category.

Those outsiders (not from Karnataka) holding positions in prominent committees and facing one or more criminal cases come under the B-category. The people who do not belong to either A or B, but support the extremist groups, informants, and recruiters form the C-category.

If those in the A-category surrender, accepting the policy, they will get financial support up to ₹7.5 lakh in three instalments. Similarly, those in the B-category get ₹4 lakh, and those in the C-category get ₹2 lakh in instalments.

In cases where the surrendered extremists show interest in starting their own businesses or in improving their skills, they get financial support of ₹5,000 per month for training in a recognised institution. Similarly, the same benefit will be provided for those who wish to get formal education for a period of two years. Besides, they would receive additional financial support in case they surrendered weapons and gadgets.

The policy makes it clear that serious cases that the Naxals are facing will continue in court. The government may consider withdrawing cases, after following the due procedure.

New members

The State government has appointed three non-official members to the State committee to oversee the implementation of the rehabilitation policy to assimilate/surrender left-wing extremists. They are Banjagere Jayaprakash, writer and progressive thinker, Parvatheesha, journalist and social activist, K.P. Sripal, an advocate in Shivamogga.

In the previous committee, T. Govindaraju, senior advocate who is no more, B.G. Shivaraju, who resigned, and A.S.N. Hebbar, journalist, were non-official members.