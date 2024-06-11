CM asks officials to mop up more revenue; hints at disciplinary action if targets aren’t reached

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registration, transport department, and Excise departments to look at ways to mop up more revenue and said “disciplinary action” would be inevitable if officials did not reach the revenue targets set for 2024-25.

He said commitment to work and mobilisation of revenue were major yardsticks for officials for evaluating their performance during transfers. The Chief Minister said he would not yield to any pressure and told them to cooperate one another to reach the financial targets given to their departments.

He said the Excise Department services such as Excise Online Licence Renewal Services, E-Services, E-Payment, E-Office, and Excise Crime Software should be integrated for ease of doing business. He launched the department’s E-version-2 software for providing end-to-end services.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked Excise officials to check diversion of liquor to neighbouring States and provide services to traders without any harassment. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the excise target had not been achieved during the last two months owing to poll code.

With regard to the Stamps and Registration Department, officials told the Chief Minister that the revenue collection had touched ₹20,287.30 crore in 2023-24 as against the target of ₹20,000.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of collection of motor vehicle taxes and that of Mines and Geology Department. He told officials to take steps for increasing the royalty amount from leases of mines and minor minerals.

The meeting, which was held soon after the parliamentary election results, assumed significance for continued implementation of the five “guarantee” schemes of the State government.

Senior officials of the Finance Department attended the meeting.