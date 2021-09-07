Chaitra’s gold harvest

Chaitra Narayan Hegde, the top medalist at the 101st convocation of University of Mysore, has plans to carry out research in medicinal chemistry from any of the country’s reputed research institutes. She bagged 20 gold medals and four cash prizes in MSc Chemistry.

More than half of the winners of gold medals and cash prizes at the convocation are women. And many girls have bagged over six medals in their course.

Ms. Hegde, a native of Shigehalli in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada, belongs to an agriculturist family. Her father is a farmer and she lives in a joint family. She had won a medal in her graduation at Yuvaraja’s College.

“I knew I was going to win medals but had not expected I would win so many,” said Ms. Hegde, displaying two caskets filled with medals.

It was a proud moment for her family when the audience at the Crawford Hall gave a thunderous applause when she received her medals from the Governor. “I am very happy and I wish to thank everyone who supported me for this achievement.”

Ms. Hegde has cleared her PhD entrance but she aspires to pursue her research from a prestigious institute. “I am hoping for admission in a top institute as my aim is to do research in medicinal chemistry.”

Another medalist T.S. Madalambike secured 10 medals and four cash prizes in MA Kannada. She belongs to Chamarajanagar. She too had not expected to win so many medals.

Sindhu Nagaraj, who bagged seven medals and seven cash prizes in BA (Journalism), aspires to become a journalist. She has plans to pursue her Master’s in journalism.

A visually challenged girl from Periyapatna, Latha H.N., bagged a gold medal in MA Kannada. Hailing from a village near Ravandur, the girl was applauded for her feat.