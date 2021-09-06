Nearly 30,000 students to get degrees at UoM convocation

The 101st annual event to be held tomorrow

Nearly 30,000 students will be conferred with various degrees at the 101st annual convocation of the University of Mysore (UoM) on Tuesday.

Women have done better with 20,118 (67.39%), out of the 29,852 total candidates, will get degrees. A total of 9,734 men will also get their degrees. As many as 7,143 candidates, including 4,876 women (68.26%) and 2,267 men (31.73%) will get their master’s degree.

Likewise, 22,465 will get their bachelor’s degrees: 15,144 women (67.41%) and 7,321 men (32.59%).

This year, the number of PhDs has declined by nearly half compared to last year. As many as 500 candidates got the doctoral degrees last year, while 244 will get it this year. Among them, 146 (59.83%) are men and 98 are women (40.16%).

Giving details of the convocation here on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the convocation, while Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be present.

Shekhar C. Mande, secretary, DSIR, and Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Relations, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address.

The honorary doctorate will be conferred on Govindarajan Padmanabhan, honorary professor, Department of Biochemistry, IISc., Bengaluru, and Prashanth Prakash, founder-partner, Accel India and chairman, Vision Group of Startups, Government of Karnataka.

The convocation will start at 11 a.m. and end by 12.30 p.m. and it will followed by another programme where degrees, including PhDs, will be presented, the V-C said.

Owing to COVID-19, the number of participants has been restricted to 200 and only invitees are allowed to enter Crawford Hall, the venue, Prof. Kumar added.

This year, 387 medals and 178 cash prizes will be shared by 216 candidates in all five faculties.

To a question, the V-C said the medals are silver medals with a gold plating. The university cannot afford to give real gold medals because of the soaring gold rates besides plunging interest rates in banks on the endowments instituted so far.