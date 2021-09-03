101st convocation of University of Mysore on September 7

The University of Mysore (UoM) will hold its 101st annual convocation here on Tuesday.

The university had actually planned the convocation in March or April this year, but the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its plans.

Last year, the university successfully conducted its historic 100th convocation, which was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pandemic had also delayed the 100th convocation, which was finally organised on October 19, 2020, after taking all the safety precautions. The university has made all the necessary preparations for the 101st convocation.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar will share details of the convocation to the media on Sunday.