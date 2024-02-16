GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Science city to be established in Bengaluru 

New science centres and planetariums will be established at Shivamogga, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir and Mysuru with central assistance

February 16, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a boy looking at the crew and service module of a space craft of ISRO, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.

A file photo of a boy looking at the crew and service module of a space craft of ISRO, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

From establishment of a science city in Bengaluru to setting up of new science centres and planetariums in various districts, funds have been earmarked in the Karnataka budget to promote science and technology.

The budget states that to portray the growth of science and technology and to promote science education, a science city at Bengaluru will be established in association with the Government of India at a total cost of ₹233 crore.

New science centres and planetariums will be established in Shivamogga, Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir and Mysuru with central assistance. A total of ₹170 crore has been earmarked in the current year for this purpose.

Likewise, science centres and planetariums in Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Madikeri, Sirsi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag and Dharwad will be operationalised this year.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that ongoing work of science centres in Udupi, Haveri, Chittapur, Adichunchanagiri, Tumakuru will be completed this year.

In order to generate interest among students in stargazing and astronomy, telescopes will be provided to 833 schools and PU colleges under Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KRIES) at a total cost of ₹3 crore.  

A  month-long Karnataka Science and Technology Festival will be organised as a precursor to the Bengaluru India Nano International Conference, which will be held this year.

