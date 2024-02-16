February 16, 2024 01:59 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed to develop a dedicated economic corridor between Bengaluru and Mangaluru besides announcing feasibility study to construct an international cruise and tourism port in Dakshina Kannada district.

Presenting Karnataka’s budget 2024-25 in Bengaluru on February 16, Mr. Siddaramaiah said dedicated economic corridors provide a robust network of infrastructure to stimulate economic development. On the lines of the Mumbai-Chennai economic corridor, the government has planned similar corridors between the New Mangalore Port and Bengaluru, and Bidar and Bengaluru.

The Mangaluru corridor would ensure speedy access to the port and significantly reduce the freight transport time to Europe and the Middle East. The Chief Minister, however, has not made any budgetary provision for the proposal.

Mr. Siddaramaiah announced commissioning of a feasibility study by Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for developing an International Cruise and Tourism Port (ICTP) in Dakshina Kannada district. Karnataka Infrastructure Project Development Fund (KIPDF) was set up for preparation of feasibility reports under Infrastructure Development Department. This fund would be further strengthened in the present year.

Another feasibility report would be prepared to introduce water metro services along the Netravathi and Phalguni (Gurupura) rivers in Mangaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said adding there is a proposal to prepare a master plan for the comprehensive development of islands. He also announced construction of a modern agricultural complex at Nellikai Road in Mangaluru at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Though the Chief Minister announced developing integrated townships abutting Tier-2 cities, including Mangaluru, he did not announce the details. Mangaluru would get a Haj Bhavan at a cost of ₹10 crore, he added.

Udupi district hospital would get a state-of-the-art Critical Care Block in the current year, along with six other districts. He pegged the total cost for this year at ₹187 crore. Work is in progress in 15 districts. Work will be carried out in seven districts in this budget. The remaining nine districts would be covered in the next budget.

Udupi would get an automated driving test track for the Transport Department, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced.

He announced a ₹50 crore grant for developing Jain pilgrimage centres in Karnataka. Many such centres are located in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, including Karkala, Moodbidri, Varanga, and Venur.