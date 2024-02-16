GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Karnataka Budget 2024-25 live updates | CM Siddaramaiah to present his 15th Budget today

The Budget Session 2024 commenced on February 12 with the Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot’s addressing the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature

February 16, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is set to present the Karnataka State Budget on February 16, offering a glimpse into the ruling Congress’s agenda before the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May this year.

The Budget Session 2024 commenced on February 12 with the Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot’s addressing the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature. In his 24-page address, the Governor largely spelled out the government’s programmes, specifically guarantee schemes.

The 10-day Budget session has had a stormy beginning so far as the Siddarmaiah-led government raised issues such as “injustice” meted out to the State by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in devolution of taxes, grants-in-aid, denial of compensation for drought relief, and non-clearance of pending irrigation and drinking water projects. The Budget is expected to witness more political slugfest ahead of the polls between the ruling and Opposition parties.

FOLLOW FOR MORE LIVE UPDATES:
  • February 16, 2024 09:46
    KRRS seeks ₹5 lakh incentive for brides marrying young farmers

    An incentive of ₹5 lakh from the government to brides marrying young farmers is among the demands placed by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for inclusion in the coming State Budget.

    KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra told reporters in Mysuru that he also urged the government to sanction a loan of ₹25 lakh at simple interest to help the couple become economically strong by practising agriculture or allied activities.

    Wish list for Karnataka Budget: KRRS seeks ₹5 lakh incentive for brides marrying young farmers

  • February 16, 2024 09:43
    All eyes on the Budget

    The State Budget size is likely to cross about ₹3.5 lakh crore as against the ₹3.27 lakh crore Budget presented in 2023.

    The Chief Minister has already said on several occasions that guarantees would continue and close to ₹60,000 crore would be required annually for implementing the five guarantees which would benefit more than four crore people in the State.

    Karnataka | All eyes on Governor’s address, State Budget as parties get ready for LS polls

  • February 16, 2024 09:40
    15th Budget speech for Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds the record for having presented the most number of State Budgets in Karnataka. He has so far presented 14 Karnataka Budgets, and the 2024-25 Budget will be his fifteenth. 

