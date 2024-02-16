February 16, 2024 09:37 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is set to present the Karnataka State Budget on February 16, offering a glimpse into the ruling Congress’s agenda before the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May this year.

The Budget Session 2024 commenced on February 12 with the Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot’s addressing the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature. In his 24-page address, the Governor largely spelled out the government’s programmes, specifically guarantee schemes.

The 10-day Budget session has had a stormy beginning so far as the Siddarmaiah-led government raised issues such as “injustice” meted out to the State by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in devolution of taxes, grants-in-aid, denial of compensation for drought relief, and non-clearance of pending irrigation and drinking water projects. The Budget is expected to witness more political slugfest ahead of the polls between the ruling and Opposition parties.