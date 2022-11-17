  1. EPaper
Central team to inspect areca plantations hit by leaf spot disease on November 22, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

The team would visit Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district and parts of Agumbe Hobli in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka

November 17, 2022 03:53 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Areca farmers in Karnataka have been complaining of decreasing yield due to leaf spot disease.

Areca farmers in Karnataka have been complaining of decreasing yield due to leaf spot disease. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The Union Government will send a team of experts to Karnataka on November 22 to study the impact of leaf spot disease on areca plantations in the Malnd region, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Mr. Jnanendra, who is also chairman of the Arecanut Task Force, informed mediapersons in Shivamogga on November 17, that the team would visit Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district and parts of Agumbe Hobli in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. The team would also meet him and the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga.

He appealed to areca farmers not to panic about the impact of leaf spot disease. The government had been providing medicine free of cost to avoid spread of the disease. “We need to carry out research on the disease and come up with a medicine to counter its spread,” he said.

The Minister said the Karnataka Government would take a decision on the demand for compensation to farmers who incurred loss due to damage to crop. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be visiting Thirthahalli on November 27, and the issue would be taken up with him on that day.

