Govt. will release ₹10 crore for a solution to leaf spot disease in arecanut palms, says Bommai

The CM said that the government is building a hostel to accommodate poor 1,000 students in Mangaluru. In addition, it is constructing 100 B.R. Ambedkar hostels and 50 Kanakadasa hostels for backward class students

The CM said that the government is building a hostel to accommodate poor 1,000 students in Mangaluru. In addition, it is constructing 100 B.R. Ambedkar hostels and 50 Kanakadasa hostels for backward class students

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Karnataka government will release ₹10 crore to find out a remedy for preventing leaf spot disease in arecanut palms.

Speaking at a government function organised to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for different projects near Baindoor in Udupi district, he said that it has come to the notice of the government that the disease is fast spreading in arecanut plantations in different parts of the State.

He said that the government is building a hostel to accommodate poor 1,000 students in Mangaluru. In addition, it is constructing 100 B.R. Ambedkar hostels and 50 Kanakadasa hostels for backward class students.

Earlier speaking at a function organised by Manipal Media Network Pvt. Ltd. at MGM College in Udupi, he said that the media must function by keeping the people’s aspirations and expectations in mind.

The Indian newspapers played a pivotal role during the freedom struggle and many newspapers would come in the form of hand bills. Mahatma Gandhi was conveying his message through the newspaper. The first Kannada newspaper was started in Mangaluru and it revealed the visionaries in the region.

If democracy is alive, it is because of newspapers and visual media. The people are updated with minute to minute happenings around the globe through the media. “Politicians and newspapers have a great relationship as one cannot survive without another. Politicians cannot think of a day without newspapers. Ours is like a husband and a wife relationship as each one is important,” he said.