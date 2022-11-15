Karnataka Government has taken leaf spot disease in areca crop seriously, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

November 15, 2022 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Hassan

Karnataka Government has taken the leaf spot disease impacting the areca crop seriously and is making all efforts to help farmers counter the spread of the disease, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told journalists at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district on November 15.

The government had released ₹10 crore for the medicines required to prevent spread of the disease. Teams from agriculture universities, the Horticulture Department and the Central Government visited plantations to take stock of the situation. “I am in constant touch with scientists on this issue. I have requested them to work on methods to avoid spread of the disease, and also find out the cause of the disease,” he said.

The government would take care of the concerns of farmers as areca has been a major commercial crop and its growers contribute to the State’s economy as well, the CM said.

On compensation for farmers who suffered a loss due to heavy rainfall and floods, the CM said the government had been paying double the amount fixed as per the Centre’s guidelines for crop loss. Earlier, farmers would get relief one-and-a-half-a-year after the loss. Now, farmers get the relief amount within a month-and-a-half, he said.

‘People won’t give another chance to Congress’

Responding to a question on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s seeking votes for the Congress, Mr. Bommai said the people of the State had elected the Congress in 2013, but Mr. Siddaramaiah failed to deliver as per the wishes of the people. “There were murders and looting. There was no law and order during his rule. None of the schemes reached the people. The people voted out the Congress in 2018. There is no way of people giving them a chance again,” he said.

Asked about Mysuru MP Pratap Simha’s demand for demolition of a bus stop in Mysuru on the basis of its design, Mr. Bommai said, “I need not react to all statements. Only those who gave such statements are responsible for them.”

The Chief Minister was in Kadur to take part in the BJP’s Jan Sankalpa rally, along with former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, and MLA Belli Prakash.