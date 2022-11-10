Karnataka

Farmer ends life in Sringeri, had taken loan for areca crop that was hit by diseases

Areca growers in Sringeri taluk are reporting decrease in yield because of yellow leaf disease.

Areca growers in Sringeri taluk are reporting decrease in yield because of yellow leaf disease. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

A 36-year-old farmer ended his life at Tekkur in Sringeri taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka unable to bear the burden of loans and the loss he incurred in his areca plantation on account of the crop being infected by diseases.

Abhilash, 36, had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from a cooperative society. He had invested his savings and the loan amount in his one-and-a-half-acre areca plantation.

The yield from his areca plantation had decreased substantially due to the leaf spot disease and yellow leaf disease. His family found him dead early in the morning on November 10. Abhilash was unmarried.

Sringeri police have registered a case.

Areca farmers in Sringeri and neighbouring taluks in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts have been worried about diseases affecting their crops. A few days ago, another farmer committed suicide for similar reasons, in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

( Those in distress and facing suicidal tendencies can call up the state’s helpline 104 for counseling)


