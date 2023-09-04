Boy killed in tiger attack in H.D. Kote

September 04, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a tiger attack at Kallahatti village in Metikuppe wildlife range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Monday.

The tiger attacked the boy, Charan Naik, son of Krishna Naik, at a field in the village that falls under H.D. Kote taluk in Mysuru district.

Acting on a report from the director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, the principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) and chief wildlife warden has issued permission for capturing the tiger, taking all necessary precautions.

As the report from the director suggested that the villagers were in a state of shock and startled over the death of the boy in the attack and wanted the tiger to be captured, the forest official issued an order giving permission for conducting an operation to capture the tiger in the area. In the order, the PCCF directed the staff to comply with the NTA guidelines while capturing the tiger, according to the order copy.

The PCCF, in the order, a copy of which has been circulated to the media, has asked the director of the tiger reserve to subject the tiger to medical examination upon capture and a report has to be submitted to his office for further action.

Reports reaching here said the boy was resting under a tree in the field when his parents were working in the field when the tiger attacked him. The partially eaten body was found at a distance.

Meanwhile, one Krishna Naik of Banjana Mahasabha Karnataka has alleged that the forest department did not take any action despite bringing it to its notice of the tiger prowling in the area. The forest department has to own the responsibility for the incident and demanded suitable compensation from the government to the family of the deceased boy, he demanded.

