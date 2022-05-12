BJP leader behind audio tape controversy, alleges party MLA

Narasimha Nayak, (Rajugowda) BJP MLA and chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, has alleged that his own party “leader” is behind the viral audio tape in which a woman, Rekha, referred his name while talking to a man on a phone call regarding a government job. He invited the “leader” to fight directly instead of making such efforts to plant him in the issue.

He was talking to The Hindu over phone on Thursday. Mr. Nayak, who is one among the key aspirants for the Minister post if the government expands the Cabinet, was disturbed after his name was dragged in the conversation.

He said: “I will bring out the name of the person behind this episode shortly. My enemies within the party are trying to drag my name in one controversy or the other. Our party leader planned this audio tape issue to tarnish my image.” he added.

Mr. Nayak has lodged a police complaint in Shorapur police station and sought legal action against the woman.

“I am confident that the police will conduct a detailed investigation to bring out the truth. I am not afraid of such issues and will confidently expose the “leader”. Mr. Nayak said.