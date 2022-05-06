‘I told voters that Vijayapura would become a Pakistan’

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal explains his victory in Vijayapura, says ‘Hindus came out of their homes and voted for me’

“I won because I told voters that Vijayapura would become Pakistan if I am not elected,” BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Ramdurg in Belagavi district on May 6.

Addressing a rally of Panchamasali community that is demanding inclusion in 2A backward classes category, the BJP MLA said, “Vijayapura city is almost like Pakistan. For one lakh Hindu voters, there are 1.5 lakh Muslim voters. In earlier elections, Hindu candidates would lose as Muslims come out and vote for their leaders. I decided to change it. I told the voters that Vijayapura would definitely become Pakistan if I am not elected. Hindu voters came out of their homes in large numbers and voted for me. That is how I won.”

He claimed that some power brokers from New Delhi had approached him saying he would be made the Chief Minister if he paid a bribe of ₹2,500 crore. They claimed to be close to leaders like (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi and (BJP president) J P Nadda, and that they could take me to meet them. But, I refused. I told them that I had no idea how much money ₹2,500 crore would be? Where does anyone keep such big amounts of money?”

“I had worked as a minister in the (Union) cabinet of Atal Behari Vajpayee, among the best Prime Ministers of India. I am very proud of that. Why will I aspire for the post of CM or any minister in the State Government? I have no such aspirations. Moreover, I will definitely not become the CM or a minister by paying money,” he said.