BJP MLA accuses police sub-inspector of getting posting by paying a bribe in Karnataka

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy (BJP) takes police sub-inspector to task for reporting for duty despite his opposition

A file photo of BJP MLA of Mudigere M.P. Kumaraswamy staging a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha demanding financial assistance from the BJP government for the flood-hit areas of Karnataka.

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy (BJP) takes police sub-inspector to task for reporting for duty despite his opposition

Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy of BJP has attracted controversy by asking a police sub-inspector (PSI) not to report for duty, and accusing him of bribing a senior police officer to get the posting. The audio clip of the telephonic conversation, said to be between the MLA and Mallandur PSI Ravish, has gone viral in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

In the audio clip, the MLA asks the PSI why he reported for duty though he (the MLA) had instructed him not to. “You should go out of the station. I had told you not to report for duty,” the MLA tells the PSI.

When the police officer responded that he took charge as per direction of the IGP, the MLA said, “I know how much you paid the IGP. I cannot accept this. You should not be working here.”

The police sub-inspector repeatedly says that he would personally meet him (the MLA) on this issue.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told mediapersons that he spoke to the PSI over phone and took him to task for reporting for duty despite his opposition. He also alleged that the officer got the posting by bribing a senior official.