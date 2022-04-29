PSI recruitment exam scam: How prime accused Divya Hagaragi evaded Karnataka police for 18 days

CID officials got a vital breakthrough after arresting Jyoti Patil, an employee of Shahabad Municipal Corporation who was in touch with one of the persons accompanying Divya Hagaragi

Divya Hagaragi (right), BJP leader and prime accused in PSI recruitment exam scam, was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, and brought to Kalaburagi on April 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

CID officials got a vital breakthrough after arresting Jyoti Patil, an employee of Shahabad Municipal Corporation who was in touch with one of the persons accompanying Divya Hagaragi

After a pursuit of 18 days, the Criminal Investigation Department managed to arrest BJP leader and president of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School Divya Hagaragi, who is the prime accused in the alleged malpractices in the recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI).

CID officials got a vital breakthrough in connection with the scam after arresting Jyoti Patil on April 28. CID sources said Jyoti Patil works in Shahabad Municipal Corporation. Jyoti Patil was in touch with one of the persons who was accompanying Divya Hagaragi.

The CID officials arrested Ms Hagaragi and four others, including Gyan Jyoti English Medium School principal Kashinath, teachers Archana and Sunanda, and Shanti Bai, who attempted the exam.

On being questioned, Ms Hagaragi revealed what transpired in the last 18 days.

Ms. Hagaragi left Kalaburagi on April 10 after a case was registered on April 9 at Chowk police station in connection with alleged malpractices.

Her cell phone was switched of on April 10. Ms Hagaragi and the four others stayed in Solapur in Maharashtra on April 11 and 12 before travelling further north to Pune where they stayed from April 13 to April 18. Ms Hagaragi then went to Gujarat where she stayed from April 19 to April 21. She returned to Maharashtra on April 22 and took shelter in a residence on the outskirts of Pune till Karnataka police caught up with her on April 29.

A Maharashtra-based businessman Suresh Kategaon provided shelter to Ms Hagaragi. CID sleuths nabbed Mr Kategaon and his associate Kalidas.

A file photo of Divya Hagaragi, a leader of Veerashaiva Lingayat Swabhimani Balaga | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

CID officials are questioning Divya Hagaragi to collect information on the people who helped her escape from Kalaburagi and gave her shelter while she was on the run, and also on the people who collaborated with her in the PSI exam scam.

As of now, 23 persons, including Divya Hagaragi, her husband Rajesh Hagaragi and Congress leader Rudragowda Patil, have been arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment exam scam.