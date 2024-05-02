After Wipro, more companies show interest in purchasing zero-bacterial water

May 02, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started supplying zero bacterial treated water to Wipro at Kodati after the water board adopted advanced technology to generate bacteria-free water in its treatment plans. The board will be supplying 3 lakh litres of water every day to Wipro using water tankers.

After Wipro, about 40 more IT parks have shown interest in purchasing the water, and a discussion on the same is underway, said a BWSSB release.

BWSSB Chairman, Ram Prasath Manohar said the IT companies use water for cooling. The water can be used for cleaning, washing, and other purposes. Every day, BWSSB generates 1 crore litres of zero bacterial water. The BWSSB has 34 treatment plants.

Mr. Manohar said the scientists from IISC, in two weeks, developed advanced technology to generate bacteria-free water. He said the BWSSB will also look into increasing the generation capacity of this quality of water.