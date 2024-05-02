GIFT a SubscriptionGift
After Wipro, more companies show interest in purchasing zero-bacterial water

BWSSB Chairman, Ram Prasath Manohar says the scientists from IISC, in two weeks, developed advanced technology to generate bacteria-free water

May 02, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has started supplying zero bacterial treated water to Wipro at Kodati after the water board adopted advanced technology to generate bacteria-free water in its treatment plans. The board will be supplying 3 lakh litres of water every day to Wipro using water tankers. 

After Wipro, about 40 more IT parks have shown interest in purchasing the water, and a discussion on the same is underway, said a BWSSB release.

BWSSB Chairman, Ram Prasath Manohar said the IT companies use water for cooling. The water can be used for cleaning, washing, and other purposes. Every day, BWSSB generates 1 crore litres of zero bacterial water. The BWSSB has 34 treatment plants. 

Mr. Manohar said the scientists from IISC, in two weeks, developed advanced technology to generate bacteria-free water. He said the BWSSB will also look into increasing the generation capacity of this quality of water.  

