GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BWSSB constructs 986 percolation wells 

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the critical need for rainwater harvesting to address the root cause of water scarcity in Bengaluru. 

May 04, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To combat water scarcity and restore groundwater levels, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has constructed 986 percolation/recharge wells across the city within a span of one month. This initiative comes in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, aiming to harness rainwater effectively for sustainable water management, according to the Board.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar emphasized the critical need for rainwater harvesting to address the root cause of water scarcity in Bengaluru. “While the city receives its share of Cauvery water, the depletion of groundwater due to inadequate recharge mechanisms has been a major contributing factor to the water crisis,” he said.

Mr. Manohar further said, “The water scarcity faced by Bengaluru city is not due to lack of Cauvery water. There was a shortage of water because the borewells that were supplying water to millions of people who depended on groundwater dried up. In many buildings where rainwater harvesting has been implemented, the groundwater recharge is not being done properly due to the lack of rainwater harvesting. Due to non-recharge, the groundwater level is decreasing day by day. In order to prevent this, the aim of BWSSB is to create awareness that people should implement Rain Water Harvesting.”

Additionally, the BWSSB has received 74 applications for community rainwater harvesting projects, indicating a growing interest among citizens in contributing to groundwater recharge and lake rejuvenation efforts.

“The initiative of Community Rain Harvesting, which has been started with the aim of increasing the groundwater and filling the lakes with rainwater, has also elicited a lot of interest in Bengaluru by the people and this initiative will be launched soon,” Mr. Manohar said.

Related Topics

rains / water harvesting / groundwater

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.