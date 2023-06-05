Anti-cow slaughter Act will be taken up for discussion by Cabinet: CM

June 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the State Cabinet will take up discussion on anti-cow slaughter legislation while the BJP held protests in several places across the State against indications by Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh that the Act would be amended.

The protest by the BJP on the cattle issue on Monday was the first by the saffron party, which is the principal Opposition, after the Congress assumed power in the State more than a fortnight ago.

“The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, had referred to the cattle above 12 years that is unfit for agriculture as the ones that could be slaughtered. However, an amendment was brought later,” he told presspersons in Davangere. He said that the Cabinet will discuss the matter.

Banning of cow slaughter through the amendment to anti-cow slaughter legislation was one of the bitterly fought issues during the BJP government. The issue gained political significance after Mr. Venkatesh had in Mysuru asked what was wrong in slaughtering cows when buffaloes could be slaughtered under the current legislation. He had also pointed out at the problems that the farmers were facing after the BJP government changed the law to justify his statement.

However, his statement was received with angry response from the BJP with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stating that the Minister’s statement was shocking and would lead to illegal transport and smuggling of the cattle. He had defended that the law was amended by the erstwhile BJP regime since Indians held an emotional connect with cows and it was brought in to prevent illegal slaughter houses in the State.

The BJP has commenced a two-day protest in the State against the moves to withdraw the amendments to the anti-cow slaughter legislation. While the protests were held in different places of the State on Monday with the party workers opposing the attempts by the new dispensation to revisit the legislation, the party is holding such a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday.