Ex-Minister K.S. Eshwarappa clarifies Muslim vote remark in line with sab ka saath, sab ka vikas slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa says nationalist Muslims are with BJP, don’t want votes of anti-nationals

April 28, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (centre) who says ‘he won’t keep quiet whenever Hindutva is at risk’.

A file photo of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (centre) who says ‘he won’t keep quiet whenever Hindutva is at risk’. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa clarified that his statement on Muslim votes does not contradict Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan — Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas.

Responding to a question at a media conference in Shivamogga on April 28, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had always reiterated that ‘nationalist Muslims’ are with the BJP. “I will make this clear — we don’t want votes of anti-nationals, those raising slogans favouring Pakistan and engaged in violence against Hindus.”

Hindutva activist Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga. “Whenever Hindutva is at risk, I cannot keep quiet,” he said.

On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement likening Mr Modi to a venomous snake, Mr Eshwarappa said, “I had never anticipated that Mr Kharge would stoop so low. I used to respect Mr Kharge for his seniority. But, by making an immoral comment on Mr Modi, he has lost the respect he commanded.”

Mr Eshwarappa said BJP national organizing secretary B.L. Santosh would meet representatives of different communities in Shivamogga on April 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would lead a road show in Shivamogga on May 3.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

