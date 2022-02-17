ATVMs installed at 10 stations in Mysuru railway division

Passengers can purchase unreserved tickets through digital mode

Passengers using the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines installed at the Mysuru railway station. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) have been installed at various stations of Mysuru Railway Division to ease the purchase of tickets and reduce crowding at the current booking counters.

The ATVMs will facilitate passengers to purchase unreserved tickets through digital mode and have been installed at Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga Town, Davangere, Haveri, Arsikere, Bhadravati, Pandavapura, Kadur and Harihar.

Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Commercial Manager, Mysuru Railway Division said earlier, only Smart Card payment option was provided in the ATVMs to buy tickets. But in the new machines Paytm, Freecharge & UPI QR code-based payment facilities have also been incorporated. The ATVMs were installed last week and passengers can now book unreserved journey tickets, buy platform tickets, renew season tickets and recharge ATVM Smart Cards.

Rahul Agarwal Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, appealed to the passengers to make use of this facility and avoid standing in long lines for buying tickets.

At Mysuru station the ATVMs have been installed next the current booking counter.