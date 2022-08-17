Arecanut growers from Karnataka in Delhi to seek curbs in import, cut in GST
Delegation led by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to meet Union Ministers on August 17-18
A delegation of arecanut growers led by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will meet Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi seeking curbs in import of arecanut from neighbouring countries and reduction in GST, currently 5%.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Jnanendra said the delegation would urge the Centre to hike import duty on arecanut to safeguard the interests of growers in Karnataka. The crop is largely grown in Malnad and coastal districts of the State.
Besides Mrs. Sitharaman, the delegation was scheduled to meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Thomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje to discuss various issues pertaining to arecanut on August 17 and 18.
BJP MLA Hartala Halappa, former MLA D.N. Jeevaraj, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Ltd. (CAMPCO) president Kishor Kumar Kodgi, and other senior officials of CAMPCO were part of the delegation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.