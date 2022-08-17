Karnataka

Arecanut growers from Karnataka in Delhi to seek curbs in import, cut in GST

An arecanut plantation in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

An arecanut plantation in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Raviprasad Kamila

A delegation of arecanut growers led by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will meet Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi seeking curbs in import of arecanut from neighbouring countries and reduction in GST, currently 5%.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Jnanendra said the delegation would urge the Centre to hike import duty on arecanut to safeguard the interests of growers in Karnataka. The crop is largely grown in Malnad and coastal districts of the State.

Besides Mrs. Sitharaman, the delegation was scheduled to meet Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Thomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje to discuss various issues pertaining to arecanut on August 17 and 18.

BJP MLA Hartala Halappa, former MLA D.N. Jeevaraj, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Ltd. (CAMPCO) president Kishor Kumar Kodgi, and other senior officials of CAMPCO were part of the delegation.


