ADGP Amrit Paul arrested in PSI recruitment scam

The Hindu Bureau July 04, 2022 16:36 IST

The CID arrested Amrit Paul, who was heading the recruitment division when the scam broke out, after questioning him four times. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam. Amrit Paul was heading the recruitment division when the scam broke out and the OMR sheets were allegedly tampered with in the office. The CID arrested Paul after questioning him four times in the scam. Earlier, DySP Shanthkumar and other staff involved in the scam had been arrested. The government had transferred Paul to the Internal Security Division, replacing him with Kamal Pant, while probing his role. The CID officials have so far arrested over 60 persons, including the topper of the PSI exams, who were allegedly linked to middlemen and officials to get the OMR sheets filled up after submission. On Monday, the CID questioned Paul and later took him to Bowring hospital for a medical examination before he was taken to the court.



