CID arrests PSI involved in recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the PSI recruitment scam arrested K. Harish, PSI with the Byadarahalli police station, for his alleged role in being the middleman between the candidates and the kingpins.

The CID has so far arrested 60 persons, including candidates, police personnel, and the staff of the examination centres deployed in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

Harish is a 2018 batch recruit working at the Byadarahalli police station for the last one year. He was arrested based on the confession of one of the successful candidates who had secured highest marks to become one of the toppers.

Harish introduced the candidates to a kingpin and helped to finalise the deal, which, according to the source, was fixed for ₹60 lakh. Harish also told him that he got selected through this network and the CID officials are now probing this angle too.

Investigation by the CID revealed that the scam occurred at different levels - from use of bluetooth to tampering OMR sheets, seating arrangements, during physical selection and booking exam centres.