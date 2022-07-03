PSI recruitment scam: CID arrests absconding accused candidate

CID officials, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested Jagruth, the prime accused in the case filed with the High Grounds police on April 30 this year.

Jagruth, who was among the 22 accused, topped the selection list and was later charged by the CID after his OMR sheets were found to be tampered.

While the CID officials arrested nine candidates on April 29 and handed them over to the High Grounds Police, Jagruth and others have been absconding since then.

The police said that he was hiding in Kerala and other parts of the State and was finally tracked down in Channapattna, where the CID team chased and caught him on Saturday.

Jagruth had paid lakhs of rupees to middlemen to get the submitted OMR sheets tampered with. The accused has been produced before the magistrate and taken into custody for further investigation.