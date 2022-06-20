Ex-serviceman arrested in PSI exam scam

The Criminal Investigating Department (CID), on Monday, arrested a former army man in connection with irregularities and malpractice in the examination conducted for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts.

Vishwanath Timmappa Mane, a resident of Sarur village, Muddebhihal taluk of Vijayapura district, was the arrested man.

He had cleared the competitive examination in first class in the ex-servicemen quota. After getting information about his malpractice in the examination using a Bluetooth device with the help of R.D. Patil, one of the key accused in the case, the CID arrested the ex-serviceman.