Ex-serviceman arrested in PSI exam scam
The Criminal Investigating Department (CID), on Monday, arrested a former army man in connection with irregularities and malpractice in the examination conducted for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts.
Vishwanath Timmappa Mane, a resident of Sarur village, Muddebhihal taluk of Vijayapura district, was the arrested man.
He had cleared the competitive examination in first class in the ex-servicemen quota. After getting information about his malpractice in the examination using a Bluetooth device with the help of R.D. Patil, one of the key accused in the case, the CID arrested the ex-serviceman.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.