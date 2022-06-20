Karnataka

Ex-serviceman arrested in PSI exam scam

The Criminal Investigating Department (CID), on Monday, arrested a former army man in connection with irregularities and malpractice in the examination conducted for the recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts.

Vishwanath Timmappa Mane, a resident of Sarur village, Muddebhihal taluk of Vijayapura district, was the arrested man.

He had cleared the competitive examination in first class in the ex-servicemen quota. After getting information about his malpractice in the examination using a Bluetooth device with the help of R.D. Patil, one of the key accused in the case, the CID arrested the ex-serviceman.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2022 8:39:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ex-serviceman-arrested-in-psi-exam-scam/article65546181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY