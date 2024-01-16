GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4 of family killed in road accident in Chamarajanagar

The victims were proceeding to Kollegal on a two-wheeler when they hit a paddy harvester vehicle head-on on the Jinakanahalli road

January 16, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a paddy harvester.

A representational photo of a paddy harvester. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Four persons of a family were killed in a road accident near Jinakanahalli village in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka on January 15.

The victims were residents of Palya village. They were proceeding to Kollegal on a two-wheeler. They hit a paddy harvester vehicle head-on on the Jinakanahalli road.

Santosh, 32, his wife Sowmya, 27, and their daughter Nitya, 4, died on the spot. The couple’s son Abhi, 9, breathed his last on the way to a hospital in Chamarajanagar.

The driver of the paddy harvester vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot soon after the mishap.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary in Kollegal, where a post-mortem was conducted. A large number of friends and relatives of the deceased family from Palya village turned up at the mortuary to mourn the death of four members of one family on the day of Sankranti.

Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district Padmini Sahu visited the spot along with senior police officials. Responding to allegations of negligent driving by the driver of the paddy harvesting vehicle, she said efforts were underway to arrest the driver of the paddy harvesting vehicle, which has been seized by the police.

A case has been registered in Kollegal Rural police station.

With regard to allegations that road had become accident-prone, Ms Sahu said an inquiry will be conducted into the circumstances of the accidents, and remedial measures will be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

