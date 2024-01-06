Minister Lad takes accident victims to hospital in his vehicle

January 06, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Saturday helped persons injured in an accident by taking them to hospital in his vehicle.

The incident happened when Mr. Lad was returning after attending various programmes in Dharwad and Hubballi, when he noticed three motorcycles were involved in an accident near Kelageri Bridge in Dharwad.

Six persons including two young girls had suffered injuries in the accident, the Minister immediately took them to Civil Hospital in Dharwad in his vehicle. He also helped taking the injured on stretcher to the emergency ward, consoled the injured and instructed the doctors to provide immediate treatment.