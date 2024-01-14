GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bantwal MLA injured in hit-and-run case

January 14, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik was injured in a hit-and-run case reported under the jurisdiction of Bajpe police station on Sunday.

The MLA suffered injuries in his both knees and was treated at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in a statement that a car (KA 19 MD 6298) plying from Moodbidri to Mangaluru hit the MLA in front of Gopalakrishna Temple, Tenka Yadapadavu, when Mr. Naik was trying to cross the road on foot. It was after he attended a function there at about 1.30 p.m.

The car driver drove away without stopping after hitting the MLA. Later, the car was intercepted at Gurupura Junction with the help of 112 Hoysala police jeep and brought to the station.

Based on the complaint by Pawan Kumar Shetty, an eyewitness at the spot who is also Personal Assistant to the MLA, a case (No 9/2024) was registered under Sections 279 and 337 of Indian Penal Code, and 134 (a)(b) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against the driver of the car, Mohammed Sufail.

It was a non-fatal accident, the Commissioner said.

