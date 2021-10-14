300 weak buildings identified: BBMP chief

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified as many as 300 weak and dilapidated buildings across the city that are dangerous for habitation.

Civic Chief Gaurav Gupta told The Hindu that the buildings were identified by the zonal BBMP officials during the emergency survey, the report on which will be submitted soon.

A similar exercise had been taken up around two years ago when 185 weak and dilapidated structures had been identified. Of these, only 10 have been demolished so far. The BBMP, Mr. Gupta said, had issued notices to the owners of the remaining 175 buildings.

“We are also trying to assess if the buildings that were identified earlier are still dangerous. They are on our watch list,” he said.

He added that if there is an issue of danger to public safety, the BBMP would immediately take up demolition. “In some cases, the residents may resist. However, if there is impending danger, the priority is to ensure that there is no loss of life,” he stated.