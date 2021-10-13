Old building collapses, another in danger of collapsing

No casualties as residents have been evacuated

The foundation of a two-storey building at NGO Colony in Kamalanagar gave way late October 12 night while the side wall of an old single-storey house collapsed at PVN Lane in Nagarathpet on October 13 morning. There were no casualties.

According to sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the foundation of the two-storey house at NGO Colony in Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency collapsed around 10 p.m. The house had been identified as weak and dilapidated by the BBMP, and notices had also been issued.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who visited the spot along with civic chief Gaurav Gupta, told reporters that residents of the building, and a few neighbouring buildings as well, had been evacuated. While some had moved in with relatives, a few families have been accommodated in the local government school building.

BBMP sources said that the building owner, Rajeshwari, has been absconding for nearly a year. The owner had taken an advance and lease amount from the residents, said civic officials. The building had also been hypothecated to Syndicate Bank, Seshadripuram branch.

“Of the eight houses in the building, two were vacant. The residents were waiting to vacate after receiving their dues from the building owner,” an official said.

BBMP is demolishing the two-storey structure. For safety purposes, residents of six adjacent houses had also been told to vacate.

“Once the demolition is complete and if there is no more damage, they can return to their homes,” said Mr. Gopalaiah, who added that police were on the lookout for the owner of the dilapidated building.

In the second case, a building at PVN Lane in Nagarathpet partially collapsed. According to civic officials, the building with Mangalore-tile roof was nearly 70 years old, and was vacant for more than six years. The side wall of the building collapsed around 10 a.m. on October 13. Civic officials have started clearing the debris and will demolish the old structure.