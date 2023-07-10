J&K LG reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements, traffic restoration work after rains

July 10, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on July 9 chaired a meeting of civil and police officers to review the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Mr. Sinha said he also discussed efforts underway to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway which has been closed due to landslides at several places due to rains.

"Chaired a meeting with Civil Admin & Police officials to review arrangements for ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra after inclement weather had disrupted the pilgrimage for two days. Directed officials to ensure every possible assistance, lodging & food arrangements for pilgrims," Sinha said in a series of tweets after the late evening meeting.

The Yatra resumed earlier on Sunday after the landslides, triggered by heavy rains over the past two days, were cleared.

"Directed for optimum utilization of major camps & enhancement of medical facilities for pilgrims. Pilgrims and Public to be informed about weather condition & status of Yatra on real time basis," Mr. Sinha said.

Necessary men and material will be stationed at key locations for timely actions and maintenance of roads, he said. "Directed officials to continuously monitor situation & take necessary steps without delay."

"The meeting also discussed the utilization of Mughal road and other alternative roads for the traffic movement. J&K Administration is coordinating with Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI on early restoration of damaged stretch," he added.