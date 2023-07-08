Amarnath Yatra halted for second successive day as heavy rain continues in Kashmir

July 08, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Srinagar

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on July 8 due to inclement weather conditions as the rain continued to lash most parts of Kashmir, officials said.

The yatra remains suspended from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes for the second day due to the inclement weather. No pilgrim was allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine this morning, they said.

According to the officials, fresh batches of pilgrims were not allowed to leave Jammu to embark on their yatra due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The highway was blocked due to landslides caused by the rain.

The yatra was suspended along both routes on Friday after rain lashed many parts of Kashmir.

The heavy showers, which started early on Friday, forced the suspension of the pilgrimage and the devotees were stopped at the Baltal and the Nunwan base camps.

A landslide also hit the Baltal route of the yatra track following heavy rain in the area. However, there were no reports of any loss of life.

The yatra will resume once the weather improves, the officials said.

Over 80,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine so far.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.