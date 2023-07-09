HamberMenu
Amarnath yatra resumes from Jammu and Kashmir's Panjtarni, Sheshnag base camps after three days

The Army has sheltered more than 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund in Anantnag district after they were stranded due to heavy rainfall in the valley

July 09, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Pilgrims at Panchtarni base camp after the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended for third consecutive day due to bad weather, in Anantnag district, on July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Amarnath yatra resumed on July 9 from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said here.

As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

"Those devotees who had already performed 'darshan' have been allowed to return to Baltal base camp," a senior official at the Panjtarni base camp told PTI over phone.

Meanwhile, the Army has sheltered more than 700 Amarnath pilgrims at its camp in Qazigund in Anantnag district after they were stranded due to heavy rainfall in the valley.

