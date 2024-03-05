GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO chief says he was diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya L1 mission launch

The ISRO chief said he realised that there were some health issues during the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission last year but was not very clear about it

March 05, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said he underwent an operation to remove the growth in his stomach, followed it up with chemotherapy. File

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said he underwent an operation to remove the growth in his stomach, followed it up with chemotherapy. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ISRO chairman S. Somanath has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the launch of India's Aditya L1 solar mission but he said he was "completely healthy now".

In an interview with Tarmak Media House, Mr. Somanath said he underwent an operation to remove the growth in his stomach, followed it up with chemotherapy and was now completely cured of the disease.

"I am completely healthy now," he said.

He said he realised that there were some health issues during the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission last year but was not very clear about it.

It was during a scan on the day of the Aditya L-1 launch that he gained a clue about his condition.

"After the launch, I underwent further tests in Chennai, confirming the presence of a cancerous growth in my large intestine. Following this diagnosis, I underwent surgery and chemotherapy", the space veteran said.

Asked about the reaction of his family members to the diagnosis, he said, "Undoubtedly, they would have been shocked. But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment has a solution. There is a message that it is not incurable."

He sought advice from family members who had overcome similar challenges, which helped alleviate his concerns.

"I was uncertain about complete cure at the time I was undergoing the process," he admitted, highlighting the nature of his battle against cancer.

Mr. Somanath said he would be undergoing regular checkups and scans, but he was now completely cured and has resumed duties.

He said after spending four days in the hospital for surgery, he resumed his duties.

He said that he will now undergo annual check-ups.

"No, I do not experience any pain now. I have no pain now. It was simply a growth. They detected it and had it removed," he said in the interview for the WriteTake programme of the media outlet.

He said that he continued his responsibilities even during his diagnosis and treatment period.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.