Watch | Somnath S. on ‘Transformative Leadership in ISRO’

February 12, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Think of a typical day involving a rocket launch, and one is sure to imagine a control room where chaos reigns supreme, and the people involved in the launch, moving about frenziedly. Somnath S, chairman, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), debunked this myth, at The Hindu Lit Fest’s session ‘Transformative Leadership in ISRO: My Experience’, as he revealed, “During a launch, everyone in the main centre is at ease; they manage the most complex activities with the utmost calm, in an organised and disciplined manner.”

He spoke of multiple stalwarts in the organisation, including Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Madhavan Nair, among others, who revolutionised leadership and work culture in the organisation. “In the 1960s, there was space race between Russia and the U.S. Though India wasn’t a space power then, Vikram Sarabhai had great dreams for the future. He went on to create what ISRO is today.

Though there was no clarity on how rockets or satellites were to be built, undeterred, he would often work through the night to come up with what could be done.”

Mr. Somnath also stressed on how it was important to give youngsters the freedom to take decisions for, that was the ideal way to extract the best from them. “It is a powerful feeling to be able to take decisions. When we allow youngsters to do so, they achieve great things.”

