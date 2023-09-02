  1. Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC)
  2. Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT)
  3. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS)
  4. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer(HEL1OS)
  5. Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX)
  6. Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA)
  7. Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers