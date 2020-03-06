COVID-19 | Iranian flight to bring 300 swabs of Indians for testing, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI

“With Iran being among the countries that is witnessing a heavy load of COVID-19 cases, the Indian government is in an advanced stage of talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians stranded there and send back the Iranian national here,” said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday.

Mr. Puri announced that the first flight from Iran is expected to land in the country late on March 6 and would bring around 300 swabs of Indians for testing.

“Korea, Iran, Italy are countries that have been severely affected by the outbreak. Meanwhile in India, we are fully geared to screen passengers and also follow-up cases amid the virus outbreak. India now has the capacity to screen 70,000 passengers a day with minimal inconvenience or time delay to passengers,’’ he added.

Iran’s Mahan Air will operate the flight to Delhi and carry Iranians back in the return flight, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.