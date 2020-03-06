COVID-19: Retreat event at Attari-Wagah border to be conducted without spectators, says BSF

People will not be allowed to attend the popular daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab in view of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BSF said on Friday.
The precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) will continue performing the ceremonial duty of lowering the Flag and other drills, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.
“As per government guidelines, congregations are to be avoided. Hence visitors and spectators to the ceremony will not be entertained. The ceremony will be conducted without spectators,” he said.
|
The event is held every evening and national flags of India and Pakistan are lowered by the respective border guarding forces amid foot stomping gestures and patriotic music in presence of visitors on both sides of the border.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.