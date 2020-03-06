COVID-19: Centre exempts govt. employees from marking biometric attendance

National

“It is learnt that the most common method of transmission of the virus seems to be through infected surfaces. Therefore, it is desirable to avoid touching surfaces, which might be infected due to human touch,” the a Personnel Ministry order said. Representational image.  

As a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, Centre on Friday exempted all central government employees from biometric attendance till October 31 .

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued a circular on Friday that "all ministries and departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhar based Biometric Attendance System (ABAS) till March 31."

The circular added that all the employees are required to mark their attendance in a register.

"It is learnt that most common method of transmission of virus seems to be through infected surfaces. Therefore, it is desirable to avoid touching surfaces, which might be affected due to human touch," the circular said.

It added that though a small number of cases had been reported in the country but keeping in view the nature of the virus it was a must to take all preventive measures to stop the spread of virus.

