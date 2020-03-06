COVID-19, live updates: Australia closes first school after student contracts COVID-19

The global march of the new virus triggered a vigorous appeal from the WHO for governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic, as it drained colour from India’s spring festivities, closed Bethlehem’s Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.

As China, after many arduous weeks, appeared to be winning its epic, costly battle against the new virus, the fight was revving up in newly-affected areas of the globe, unleashing disruptions that profoundly impacted billions of people.

The U.N. health agency urged all countries to push this virus back, a call to action reinforced by figures showing about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it. The virus has infected nearly 98,000 people and killed over 3,300.

Here are the updates

Australia closes first school after pupil contracts COVID-19

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the COVID-19, as the country's Prime Minister warned the public bill for treating infected patients could top A$1 billion ($661 million).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has written to Australia's state governments to create a A$1 billion fund to treat COVID-19 patients, though he cautioned more money may be needed.

Pregnant women scared to give birth in virus-hit China

Scared of the deadly new coronavirus that has swept China, pregnant women and new mothers are giving birth alone, keeping their newborns inside and switching to pricier private hospitals to avoid the risk of infection.

One new mother, surnamed Xie, told AFP she gave birth to her baby girl in Wuhan earlier this month alone, because nobody from her family was allowed to come with her to the hospital in the quarantined city where the outbreak emerged in December.

With roads blocked, she had been unable to attend pre-natal checks and was afraid to go to hospitals for fear of cross-infection.

US announces $8bn COVID-19 funding, testing underway on cruise ship

US lawmakers passed an emergency $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the COVID-19 on Thursday as health workers boarded a cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco to test sick passengers and crew.

The Senate gave sweeping bipartisan support to the funding a day after the House passed the bill, so that it could be quickly sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

“The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting the health and safety,” said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

COVID-19 | First death in Britain confirmed

Britain is moving into the second of four phases in its plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday, as the UK recorded its first death of a patient and confirmed cases rose.

Britain has so far registered 115 cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19, which started in China, but has held off from introducing measures to restrict movement or cancel large gatherings for fear of hurting the economy.

COVID-19 | Rajya Sabha erupts on cow urine claims

The government should come up with a clarification on various claims by some BJP leaders that cow dung and ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) can ward off coronavirus, NCP MP Vandana Chavan told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. She was reacting to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She was ticked off by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu who said no unnecessary controversy should be created.

COVID-19 | Narendra Modi’s Brussels visit put off as virus cases rise to 30

Owing to the recent global COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels has been rescheduled, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. This, with India reporting another confirmed novel coronavirus case from Ghaziabad, taking the total to 30.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has now ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the capital till March 31. “All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi has also suspended biometric attendance.