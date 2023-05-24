Inspired by Cholas, handed over by British to Nehru: historic ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parliament building

May 24, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install ‘Sengol’, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building which is scheduled to be inaugurated by the PM on May 28, 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The ‘Sengol’ was received by ,Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from Lord Mountbatten to symbolically represent the transfer of power from the British and was later kept in a museum in Allahabad.

When Rajaji suggested a Chola-era ceremony

When India attained independence from the British, the then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten posed a question to the to-be Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru: “What is the ceremony that should be followed to symbolise the transfer of power from British to Indian hands?”

Nehru then consulted C. Rajagopalachari, commonly known as Rajaji, who went on to become the last Viceroy of India. Rajaji identified the Chola model where the transfer of power from one king to another was sanctified and blessed by high ruler. The symbol used was the handover of ‘senegol’ or sceptre from one king to his successor.

A golden sceptre was crafted by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a famous jeweller in the Madras Presidency. The makers of the sengol, Vummidi Ethirajulu (96) and Vummidi Sudhakar (88) are living in Chennai.

The ‘handing over‘ ceremony that happened on Independence Day eve

On August 14, 1947, the deputy high priest of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, a five hundred year old Saivaite monastry, nagaswaram player Rajarathinam Pillai and an Oduvar (a person who signs divine songs in Tamil temples) were flown to the Capital from the then Madras Presidency.

The ceremony was conducted as per Tamil traditions and the sengol was handed over to Nehru at his house.

The incident was recently recalled in a policy note prepared by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Shah recalled that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs. “Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947,” he said.

The Home Minister said that new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s far-sightedness. He said the Prime Minister will honour 40,000 labourers on the inauguration.

When asked about Opposition parties boycotting the inauguration, Mr. Shah said invitations for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building were sent to all political parties who were free to act according to their wisdom.

(With inputs from PTI)