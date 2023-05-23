HamberMenu
Trinamool to skip inauguration of new Parliament building; ‘poor attempt at creating diversion’, says govt.

Congress and other Opposition parties are also considering the same step

May 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the newly constructed Parliament Complex which is set to inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023, in the Capital. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Trinamool Congress on May 23 announced that it would boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building, while the Congress and other Opposition parties are also considering the same step.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday. Members of Parliament got invites on May 23 via WhatsApp. “Perhaps they will send in a formal invite to our Delhi residences by tomorrow. But surely they could have done better,” an Opposition MP said.

Also read: New Parliament opening | Not inviting President is an insult, says Opposition 

Announcing the Trinamool’s decision, party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter, announcing that his party should be counted out.

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” he tweeted.

Decision soon

According to sources, the Congress began deliberations with other Opposition parties and is likely to announce a decision soon. “We are consulting the other like-minded Opposition parties and we shall take a joint decision soon,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Communist Party of India too will be skipping the event. “The Parliament can’t be associated in any way with the memory of V.D. Savarkar. And we definitely can’t be part of it,” CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam said. May 28 is also the birth anniversary of Savarkar.

ALSO READ
BJP has reduced the President’s office to ‘mere tokenism’, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Govt. slams Opposition

The government, meanwhile, reacted strongly to objections by the Opposition parties over Mr. Modi and not President Draupadi Murmu inaugurating the new Parliament building.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pointed out that in 1975 Indira Gandhi and in 1987 Rajiv Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament annexe and library respectively.

“If your [Congress] head of government can inaugurate them, why can’t our head of government do the same,” Mr. Puri said.

He asserted that this was a poor attempt at creating diversion.

“From criticising the new Parliament Building and questioning its very necessity despite many of them advocating for it before but not executing it, Congress president and other worthies are now shifting the goalpost by generously misquoting an article a day from the Constitution!” the Union Minister tweeted.

