IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express join ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indians

Three flights to leave today and will return to New Delhi on Tuesday

IndiGo and SpiceJet will be operating flights to Romania and Hungary to bring back Indian nationals who have been able to flee Ukraine and enter these countries.

The move announced by the two airlines follows a request from the government last week to all airlines to mount flights to countries with a land border with Ukraine.

IndiGo will mount a flight each to Bucharest, Romania and Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

SpiceJet will also send a flight on Monday evening to Budapest.

The three flights will return to New Delhi on Tuesday.

Interestingly, neither IndiGo nor SpiceJet has planes that are capable of doing direct flights to these countries and, therefore, will be adding a stop en route.

IndiGo will use an Airbus A321 aircraft to both the countries via Istanbul, while SpiceJet will use a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane and stop at Kutaisi in Georgia on its way back.

Air India Express too joined Operation Ganga and sent a flight at 1.50 p.m. to Bucharest from Mumbai.