Responding to capsized Chinese fishing vessel, Indian Navy deploys P-8I for search efforts in southern Indian Ocean

May 18, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Responding to unfolding humanitarian situation from the capsized Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew onboard, Indian Navy on May 17 deployed P-8I aircraft in the Southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR) approximately 900 NM from India for Search And Rescue (SAR) efforts that other countries in the region have also joined in.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) was coordinating the rescue effort in waters located around 5,000 km from Australia and 1,300 km south of Sri Lanka.

“P8I aircraft have carried out multiple and extensive searches despite adverse weather and located multiple objects possibly belonging to the sunken vessel. As an immediate response, SAR equipment was deployed at the scene by the Indian aircraft on request of PLA(N) (Chinese Navy) ships closing the area,” the Navy Spokesperson said on Thursday.

The crew includes 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines. Australian military has also deployed a P-8A aircraft for the search.

The Navy Spokesperson further stated that in a display of India’s obligations as a “credible and responsible partner” for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy units also coordinated SAR efforts with other units in the area and guided PLA(N) warships transiting to the scene of incident. “Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing SAR efforts,” the Spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, Chinese State media reported that two Chinese vessels in the area had also been involved in rescue efforts while Chinese embassies and consulates in “Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries” had been engaged to coordinate rescue efforts. No survivors have been found so far with extreme weather and rough seas have hampering the SAR efforts. It will literally be a miracle if any of them can be recovered, one official in the know said.

As reported by The Hindu, diplomatic sources said the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) was sharing information on the incident with affiliated partners and agencies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday “demanded all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people,” State media reported. He also called for “efforts to further strengthen the investigation and early warning of potential safety risks in deep-sea operations to ensure the safety of life and property.”