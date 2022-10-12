Indian Army prepares road map to induct electric vehicles

Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses and 48% motorcycles of select units and formations likely to be changed to EVs

In line with the national focus on reducing carbon emissions, the Army has put into plan a road map to induct electric vehicles (EV) wherever possible considering the operational commitments, which will significantly reduce dependency on fossil fuels, Army sources said.

“Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip a few units located in peace stations with EVs sequentially. Around 25% light vehicles, 38% buses and 48% motorcycles of the select units and formations will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure,” a source said. “Various factors unique to Indian Army’s employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments were considered to arrive at a definite time-bound road map.”

Stating that the Army was also procuring EVs through the capital route, the source said as per plans, the existing deficiency of buses would be fulfilled by procuring electric buses for select peace establishments for initial exploitation. An open tender enquiry for procurement of 60 electric buses along with 24 fast chargers will soon be floated, the source stated.

Apart from these, the Army has already started using EVs as part of civil hired transport, officials said. Stations like Delhi Cantonment have already established charging stations to support EVs being hired or inducted subsequently, one official said, adding that at Delhi Cantt, a number of charging stations were also open to civilians.

To enable a viable EV ecosystem as part of the overall plan, the required support infrastructure is also being created, the source said. EV charging points in the parking lots of offices and residential complexes for on board charging are being set up which will have at least one fast charger and two or three slow chargers.

This also includes electric circuit cables and transformers with adequate load bearing capability based on anticipated number of EVs per station. Solar panel-driven charging stations are also planned in a phased manner to bring carbon footprint of these EVs to near zero, the source added.

In line with global efforts to become carbon neutral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that India would reach carbon neutrality by 2070 and reduce emissions to 50% by 2030.