Data | How many electric vehicles and charging stations are there in India?

While the ratio between electric and non-electric vehicles appear small, it has improved from 0.76% in FY19 to 4% in FY22

There are about 13.34 lakh electric vehicles in India. More than 50% of them are e-autos/e-rickshaws. In comparison, there are 27.81 crore registered non-electric vehicles. While the ratio appears small, it is slowly improving. In FY19, only 0.76% of the total vehicle registrations were electric. The ratio improved to over 4% in FY22. The number of electric vehicles for every 1 lakh non-electric ones crossed the 1,000 mark only in Delhi, Assam and Tripura. There were more than five EV-charging outlets for every 100 petrol pumps only in Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh. The growth of electric vehicles depends on the availability of charging stations and on addressing concerns of safety, including recalling models of e-bikes that caught fire

Electric vs. non-electric

The graph shows the number of new electric vehicles registered each year, on the left axis. The number of electric vehicles registered as a % of non-electric vehicles registered is plotted on the right axis. The number and the ratio have recorded slow increases over the years. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure

State-wise vehicles

The graph plots the number of electric vehicles State-wise as of July 14, 2022, on the vertical axis. The number of electric vehicles for every 1 lakh non-electric vehicles is plotted on the horizontal axis. U.P., Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra have more electric vehicles compared to other States and UTs. However, Delhi, Assam and Tripura have better penetration with >1,000 electric vehicles for every 1 lakh non-electric ones

State-wise stations

The graph plots the number of retail outlets with EV charging facilities State-wise as of January 1, 2022, on the vertical axis. The number of retail outlets with EV charging stations for every 100 retail outlets which offer petrol/diesel is plotted on the horizontal axis. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have more EV charging stations compared to other States/ UTs. However, except Delhi, Chandigarh and Goa, every other State has fewer than six EV charging outlets for every 100 petrol pumps

Calling back

The graph shows the number of electric vehicles recalled by manufacturers in April 2022. According to a Lok Sabha reply, based on the information available on fire incidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a show cause notice to the electric scooter manufacturers concerned

Source: Lok Sabha

