India to host year-long ‘Ramayan’ festival

The festival ‘Year of Connecting the World Through Ramayana’ will kick off from Delhi’s historic Purana Qila from January 18-24

January 16, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People click pictures of a mural on a cold winter morning, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.

People click pictures of a mural on a cold winter morning, ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, India is organising a year-long festival on “connecting the world through Ramayan”.

The festival will begin from Delhi’s historic Purana Qila (Old Fort) on Thursday and then will be taken to various cities like Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Cultural activities will also be organised with the help of State Governments at iconic places of ‘Ramayan’ significance, like Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Bihar’s Sitamarhi, Karnataka’s Hampi and Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari, besides cities like Bhopal and Jaipur.

The year-long programme will also see the participation of seven neighbouring countries including Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

“We have asked our missions abroad to contact countries where the programme can travel and will finalise this over the next few months,” Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said.

The festival “Year of Connecting the World Through Ramayana” will kick off from Delhi’s historic Purana Qila from January 18-24. The programmes will include ballet performances, talks and interactive Arts and Crafts exhibitions on ‘Ramayana’, she said.

Ms. Lekhi said that the festival will provide a unique opportunity for the Indian audiences to know the spectacular cultural forms of ‘Ramayana’ followed in other countries through their cultural presentations like Kakawin Ramayana (Indonesia), Wayang Kulit (shadow puppet show based on Ramayana practised in Bali), Khon Ramakien (Ramayan of Thailand), a Maranaco folk dance (based on Ramayan of Philippines), ancient puppetry Ramayana of Cambodia and versions from Vietnam, Malaysia and Mauritius.

Members of the diplomatic corps, art connoisseurs, prominent scholars and dignitaries drawn from professional walks of life have been invited for the event.

“The festival is a part of the seventh edition of the “India International Ramayan Mela” and would be extended to year-long programmes of cultural and academic activities throughout the country,” said Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Some of these performances would also be featured at Ayodhya during the Ram Temple inauguration programme.

The Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be inaugurated on January 22.

Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including Ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

religion and belief

